Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.07 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

