The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bancorp worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,061,000 after buying an additional 144,867 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,474,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Bancorp stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.