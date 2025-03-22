Royce & Associates LP Has $748,000 Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of AtriCure worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 855.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.53. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.