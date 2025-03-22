Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 430,441 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.