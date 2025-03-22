Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.15% of E2open Parent worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 596,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 349,951 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $2.24 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.