Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $241,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $974.43 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

