Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

