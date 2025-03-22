iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 503,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

