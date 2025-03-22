Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.