Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

