Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.