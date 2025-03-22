Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.02.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
