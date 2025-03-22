Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.