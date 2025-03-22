Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (NYSEARCA:CPSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (NYSEARCA:CPSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Price Performance
Shares of CPSN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $25.62.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Profile
