Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (NYSEARCA:CPSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (NYSEARCA:CPSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of CPSN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $25.62.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Profile



The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (CPSN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSN was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

