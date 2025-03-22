US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.96 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

