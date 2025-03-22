Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 41.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on shares of Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,143.89. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 229,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 445,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,972.50. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,476 shares of company stock worth $1,384,818 in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

