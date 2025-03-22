Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

