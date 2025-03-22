SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:NANR opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

