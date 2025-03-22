Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

