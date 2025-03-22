Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,483 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Stock Up 0.1 %

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – August (AUGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in August AUGM was launched on Aug 16, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

