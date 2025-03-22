First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 244,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 165,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period.

FMHI stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

