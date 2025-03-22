Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,787 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

