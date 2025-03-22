Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 367.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 525.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,853,871 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $25.25 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

