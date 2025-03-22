Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $204.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,860. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

