Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IHF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.