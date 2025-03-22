Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,915 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,822,000 after purchasing an additional 364,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

