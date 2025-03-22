Harbour Investments Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 358,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,071,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

