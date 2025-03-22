Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,044,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 946,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

