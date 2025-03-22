Darren Lampert Purchases 82,639 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert acquired 82,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $98,340.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,941.18. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 510.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

