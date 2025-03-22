William Gremp Buys 19,100 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Gremp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, William Gremp acquired 900 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,816.00.

PSEC opened at $4.22 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

