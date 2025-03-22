Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Acquires $112,000.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,859,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,741.60. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Get Culp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

