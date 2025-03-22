Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Acquires A$106,519.39 in Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson purchased 7,608,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,519.39 ($66,993.33).

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Noronex Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Namibia and Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals with a focus on copper. The company focuses on Witvlei, Snowball, and Humpback projects covering an area of approximately 8,700 square kilometers located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

