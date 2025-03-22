Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $119,286.96 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $119,286.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,710.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,586 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $17,208.10.

Evolus Price Performance

Evolus stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

