Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 52.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

