Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 78,123 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.16% of Enerflex worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,935,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,342,000 after buying an additional 768,210 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 35.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,771,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

About Enerflex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.