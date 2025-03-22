Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

