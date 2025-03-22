Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Amundi increased its position in Juniper Networks by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,884 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $25,337,000. Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 760.3% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 678,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 599,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after buying an additional 574,418 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 172,681.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 552,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 552,580 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

