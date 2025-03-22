Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $486,000 Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,838,000 after buying an additional 766,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSPD opened at $10.63 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

