Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 146,403 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,104.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.25. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

