Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.72 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,877,150.50. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,036,187 shares of company stock worth $17,239,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

