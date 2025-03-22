Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

