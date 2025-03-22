Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.21 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

IQVIA stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $254.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.