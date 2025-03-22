Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

