Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of FirstCash worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.