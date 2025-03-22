Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.