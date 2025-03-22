Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BOCT opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.