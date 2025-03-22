Esports Stocks To Consider – March 19th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within the electronic sports industry, which includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and related hardware providers. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the growing competitive video gaming market and its expanding revenue streams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.32. 62,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,563. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,739. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13.

