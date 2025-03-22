Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – March 19th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, whether by mining, trading, or technology development related to cryptocurrency. They provide investors an indirect method to participate in the Bitcoin market dynamics without having to purchase or hold Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 13,518,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,919,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 13,240,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,996,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. MARA has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 5.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 7,730,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,840,334. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 6,939,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199,872. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 6,746,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,136. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Recommended Stories