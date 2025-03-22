Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that invest in, develop, or manage properties, providing investors exposure to the real estate market without owning physical property. These stocks often include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other property-related companies, and they typically offer income potential through dividends as well as capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,387,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,022,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $668.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 19,379,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,757,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 61,501,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,084,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.42. 5,515,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,378,628. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

See Also