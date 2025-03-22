Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,390 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,218,000 after buying an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $91,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

