Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,407 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $127.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

