Royce & Associates LP Sells 847,404 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847,404 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

